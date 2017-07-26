CT River Conservancy celebrates 65 years with dragon boat race

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut River Conservancy held a dragon boat race in Northampton Wednesday evening to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

The group celebrated the success of cleaning up the river over the last several decades with the race, with local mayors, community members and conservationists competing.

The event is part of a two-week journey following the river from its source near the Connecticut boarder as trustees of the group did 65 years ago.

“We thought, let’s celebrate by repeating that journey and how clean the river has become,” said Angela Mrozinski of the Connecticut River Conservancy. “All the successes that we have experienced over the last 65 years, but also focusing on the work that still needs to be done.”

The journey will end at the Long Island Sound, and residents can find more information on the Connecticut River Conservancy website.