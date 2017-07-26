Court: Local police cannot detain immigrants for federal officers

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has ruled local law enforcement officers cannot detain immigrants for federal law enforcement.

Northampton Police said they’ve received very few requests for detentions from federal authorities, and the recent ruling will not affect their day-to-day operations.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled it is against the law for local law enforcement officers to detain immigrants at the request of federal immigration officials.

“So I don’t think law enforcement officers should just hold somebody because they are an illegal immigrant,” Andrew Nogueira of Chicopee told 22News. “It’s one thing if they cause a crime and they need to hold them, but they shouldn’t just pick people off the street because they’re an immigrant.”

Northampton Police told 22News, at the most, they receive 2-3 detention request from federal authorities, and that this recent ruling will have no effect on their day to day operations.

“Our primary mission out there is quality of life and crime suppression and detention and this really has to do with immigration issues, which is not really, something that falls on the laps of municipal police officers,” said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.

Northampton offers sanctuary protections.

The SJC ruling is a setback for the Trump Administration, which has vowed stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The SJC said the federal government cannot make state compliance mandatory.

Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, regardless of their immigration status, she wants victims to feel comfortable reporting crime.