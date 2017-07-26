Couple has raised $800K to find cure for ALS

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Walt and Linda Tucker of West Springfield are a couple on a crusade to raise money to one day find a cure for ALS; the disease that claimed the life of Walt’s brother.

The two have raised more than $800,000 over the years to find a cure for ALS- which is often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.” The Tuckers are hoping that Friday’s golf tournament at Crestview Country Club in Agawam will be a typical fundraising success story.

Walt told 22News that they are focused on finding a cure for the dreaded disease that claimed his brother Tony three years ago. “My brother did a lot of research when he had the disease- on the ALS Therapy Development Institute out of Boston. It’s the best plan, because they’re focused on just finding a cure, not for any wheelchairs, not for any support, just finding a cure,” Walt said.

The Tuckers began their fundraising when Tony was first diagnosed with ALS 17 years ago. As Linda Tucker explained, they will continue to raise money in hopes of having the doctors find that cure in their lifetime.

“We did it originally for Tony, in the hope he would get the cure, but now, we still know how important it is, and we don’t want any other families to have to do this,” Linda said.

The Tuckers said there is still room for 16 more golfers to fill four foursomes for Friday’s golf tournament to find a cure for ALS. For more information about the tournament, click here.