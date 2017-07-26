Chicopee’s Kendall Building converted into affordable housing unit

It's a new affordable housing option in downtown Chicopee

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Newly renovated affordable housing units will soon be available for rent in downtown Chicopee.

The Valley Opportunity Council took over the Kendall Building on Springfield Street from HAPHousing last year. The building was home to Quicky’s, a longtime wings and ribs restaurant, which closed its doors in August 2016 to make room for the affordable housing units.

The three-story building was gutted and now boasts 40 studio-style apartments, which will be available for rent in August.

The renovation project was state and federally funded. 22News Reporter Sy Becker got a look inside the newly renovated building and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

