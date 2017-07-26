Chicopee police searching for wallet theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a man who they say left a pizza shop Friday with someone else’s wallet.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a patron at Paradise Pizza accidentally left their wallet at the restaurant when picking up food. Wilk said instead of turning in the wallet to employees, the suspect put it in his pocket and left.

Wilk says the suspect has not made an effort to return the wallet to its owner.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police Detectives at 413-594-1730.