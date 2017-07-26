Chicopee PD still looking for help to find woman missing since December

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are continuing to ask the public for any help they can provide in finding a woman who has been missing since just after Christmas. Police have been working for months to find 37 year-old Shawna Golba, who disappeared on December 27.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says that their department has more than 40 pages of investigative work on the case, but they still have been unable to determine Golba’s whereabouts.

She is described as a white woman, about 5’7” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She also has blond hair.

Golba may be in the Springfield area, possibly near State Street. If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Chicopee Police Detectives at (413) 594-1730.