Caught on Camera: Nurse makes drug drop

(WRCB) A Tennessee nurse is facing charges after taking part in a plan to smuggle drugs into a county jail.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heather Michelle Hodge for leaving a patch containing the drug Fentanyl stuck to a door facing at the courthouse.

Hodge was charged Monday after being identified on courthouse surveillance video. The incident occurred last Friday.

In the video, Hodge can be seen in the video sticking a Fentanyl patch to a courthouse door and then removing it and attaching it to another entrance that inmates are transported through.

Officials say Hodge admitted to the crime when questioned by deputies. She told them she was instructed by an inmate to leave it there.

