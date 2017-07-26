Bob “The Bike Man” honored at Valley Blue Sox game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland was honored Wednesday at the Valley Blue Sox game in Holyoke for his work in the community.

The National Center for Human Development presented Charland with the “Game Changer Award” for his work through his organization “Pedal Thru Youth.”

Over the past few months Charland has donated hundreds of bikes to kids in need in Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

Charland hopes to inspire others to do good in their communities.

“This organization asking me to come out here to receive this, it’s really nice,” said Charland. “It shows the community, not only the community, but the world, that one person can make a difference if they really put (in) the effort and try.”

This weekend bob will travel to Worcester for his biggest bike drop off yet.

For more information on how you can donate to Charland’s organization: Click Here

Related: