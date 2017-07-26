Benzodiazepine bill would require labeling of side effects

BOSTON (WWLP) – While medications help with illnesses, they can also have adverse effects, including addiction. That is why some lawmakers want to ensure you know these side effects before you take sleeping pills.

Doctors routinely prescribe benzodiazepines for anxiety, seizure, or sleep disorders, but an estimated 60% of people with “benzo” prescriptions experience withdrawals or other adverse side effects from the drugs. Prolonged use can lead to addiction or even deadly overdose.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to require cautionary labeling, explaining the risks of long-term use. Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow) supports the bill, which he says will protect consumers from potentially dangerous side effects.

“There is a withdrawal, and if people aren’t aware of that and they suddenly come off it, there could be some serious repercussions to themselves,” Ashe said.

More than 20 lawmakers support the bill, which has been sent to the state’s Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery for review.