Benzodiazepine bill would require labeling of side effects

Many people experience withdrawal symptoms

By Published:
Courtesy: MGN/Ano Lobb/Flickr

BOSTON (WWLP) – While medications help with illnesses, they can also have adverse effects, including addiction. That is why some lawmakers want to ensure you know these side effects before you take sleeping pills.

Doctors routinely prescribe benzodiazepines for anxiety, seizure, or sleep disorders, but an estimated 60% of people with “benzo” prescriptions experience withdrawals or other adverse side effects from the drugs. Prolonged use can lead to addiction or even deadly overdose.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to require cautionary labeling, explaining the risks of long-term use. Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow) supports the bill, which he says will protect consumers from potentially dangerous side effects.

“There is a withdrawal, and if people aren’t aware of that and they suddenly come off it, there could be some serious repercussions to themselves,” Ashe said.

More than 20 lawmakers support the bill, which has been sent to the state’s Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery for review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s