Belchertown man to be arraigned for deadly February crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday, August 4, facing charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a February 17 crash that killed an Amherst man.

The Northampton District Attorney’s Office said 18-year-old Ryan Fellion was allegedly driving westbound on Route 9 when his vehicle crossed over the center line and hit 62-year-old Larry Kelley’s eastbound car nearly head-on. 

Police said Kelley was pronounced dead right after the accident.

Fellion and the two passengers he had in his car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were sent to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Fellion will face up to two and a half years in prison if convicted of the negligent motor vehicle homicide charge.

The conviction also carries a 15-year loss of license.

 

