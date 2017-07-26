Arrow Comic-Con 2017 Trailer

(CW) – A hero’s duty never ends. Arrow premieres October 12 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the South China Sea. Oliver returned home to Starling City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. To do this, he created the persona of The Arrow and allied himself with former military man John Diggle, computer-science expert Felicity Smoak, lawyer-turned-vigilante Laurel Lance, billionaire inventor Ray Palmer, and his sister Thea Queen.

After years of denying himself his own life as Oliver Queen in order to be The Arrow, Oliver left Starling City with Felicity and made a home in suburbia. But their newly tranquil lives are upended when an evil new organization, H.I.V.E., takes over the newly-christened Star City. Oliver is forced to don the hood once more…but can he keep his aim as The Arrow without losing the life he has fought so hard to get back?

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Leaving #sdcc2017 it was nice to see everyone thank you to everyone who came I had a blast! https://t.co/T3tZU59oM0 pic.twitter.com/yGXuLqtyvA — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 23, 2017

Connect with ARROW Online:

Visit ARROW WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like ARROW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow ARROW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow ARROW on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/