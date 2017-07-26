More than 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in our state. It cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. Join 22News and hundreds of others across the country for the 2017 Walk to end Alzheimer’s.
September 17
Pioneer Valley Walk in Holyoke
Time: Registration at 8:30 am
Ceremony at 9:30 am
Walk at 10 am
Route Length: .25 miles & 1.5 miles
Location: Holyoke Community College
303 Homestead Avenue
Holyoke, MA 01040
September 23
Berkshire Walk in Cheshire
Time: Registration at 8:30 am
Ceremony at 9:30 am
Walk at 10 am
Route Length: up to 4 miles
Location: Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, Farnams Road Causeway
Berkshire County, MA
Fore registration and more information visit www.AlzWalkMANH.org