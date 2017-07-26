More than 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in our state. It cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. Join 22News and hundreds of others across the country for the 2017 Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

September 17

Pioneer Valley Walk in Holyoke

Time: Registration at 8:30 am

Ceremony at 9:30 am

Walk at 10 am

Route Length: .25 miles & 1.5 miles

Location: Holyoke Community College

303 Homestead Avenue

Holyoke, MA 01040

September 23

Berkshire Walk in Cheshire

Time: Registration at 8:30 am

Ceremony at 9:30 am

Walk at 10 am

Route Length: up to 4 miles

Location: Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, Farnams Road Causeway

Berkshire County, MA

Fore registration and more information visit www.AlzWalkMANH.org