200 people rappel from high-rise to raise money for addiction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a different approach to fighting substance abuse. Nearly 200 people rappelling down the side of the Hilton Hotel in Hartford. For some, it’s personal. Like Maegan Garthwaite from Middletown.

“I wanted to rappel in memory of the family loved one that I lost. They were very near and dear to me,” said Garthwaite.

Everyone taking part in the event had to raise money in order to go over the edge of the building, literally. All the money goes to the non-profit Shatterproof, which deals with prevention, treatment and recovery all based on science.

Related Content: Opioid Crisis: Waterbury Mayor leads effort to sue pharmaceuticals

“Think of the American Cancer Society. We are the first national organization to treat the disease from all aspects,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. He also lost his son to addiction in 2011.

“What hits me hard everyday is that this is preventable,” said Mendell.

Half of the people rappelling during today’s event are employees from Cigna. The company making a commitment to reduce opioid dependency by 25% over the next three years.

“So many people look at people who are in addiction and say an addict, terms like that, they don’t realize this is a disease,” said Judy Hartling, from Cigna.

Connecticut seeing a rise in the number of people affected by it all. According to the medical examiner, 900 people died from drug overdoses in our state in 2016. Over the last several days towns like New London and Norwalk have seen overdoses. Some of them deadly.

“I was asked to make recommendations to President Trump’s commission on fighting the opioid epidemic. I gave 30 recommendations. Two-thirds didn’t cost a penny. It’s common sense solutions,” said Mendell.