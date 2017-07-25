Woman bicyclist hit by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police said they likely won’t bring charges against the driver whose car was involved in a collision that injured a woman riding a bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News a 24-year-old woman suffered a leg injury after her bicycle hit the car at the intersection of Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.

She was coming down the hill and didn’t stop for the red light,” Lt Rolland said. “She hit the rear passenger side of the car, which had a green light.

The bicyclist suffered a knee injury and was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. She’s expected to be okay.

There were no citations issued.