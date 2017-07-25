Wisconsin company to offer human microchips to employees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wisconsin tech company is offering to implant microchips in its employees.

Employees at Three Square Market aren’t being forced to enroll.

But starting in August, employees will be able to voluntarily implant a chip the size of a grain of rice into their hand.

The chip will allow them to unlock doors, login to computers and pay for food at company vending machines.

While some people find the idea invasive, others said it could be convenient.

“I definitely think its technology advancing,” Cindy Calixto told 22News. “In colleges now that’s what we use nowadays too, we have our barcodes and stuff like that too. I think it’s just our world evolving with technology.”

The company said the chip has no GPS so it cannot be tracked.

They also said this type of device cannot be hacked.