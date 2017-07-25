Water restrictions reinstated in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton residents are currently prohibited from washing their cars, hosing down their driveways, or watering their lawn during the daytime- and this is not the first time this year that this has been the case.

The city implemented a water restriction on Monday. Northampton had been under a similar restriction for an extended period of time earlier this year, as the region dealt with a serious drought. The drought is now over, however, and in fact, we have been seeing quite a bit of rain lately.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei is looking into why this restriction was put into place, and what city residents think about it.