RIPLEY, New York (KRON) — It is normal for most people to get emotional at weddings.

Well, one viral video of a 4-year-old bursting into tears at his dad’s wedding got people a little more emotional than usual.

The boy’s new mother was reading a letter that was dedicated to him. The letter was so moving that the boy couldn’t hold back his tears in front of everyone.

The wedding took place over the weekend, and since then, the video has gone viral all over social media.

The boy’s father is a Marine, and his new stepmom is a Senior Airman.