Two Springfield men facing gun charges

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a high-capacity firearm, among other charges.

Gerry Martinez, 20, Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News 20-year-old Gerry Martinez and 18-year-old Juan Torres were arrested around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Keenan said police seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Both men are also facing possession of ammo without FID card charges.

Juan Torres, 18, Photo Courtesy: Springfield Plice Department

Martinez and Torres will be arraigned in Springfield district court Wednesday morning.

