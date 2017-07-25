Two Springfield men facing gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a high-capacity firearm, among other charges.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News 20-year-old Gerry Martinez and 18-year-old Juan Torres were arrested around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Keenan said police seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Both men are also facing possession of ammo without FID card charges.

Martinez and Torres will be arraigned in Springfield district court Wednesday morning.