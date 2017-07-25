Train services from Springfield to Connecticut to double

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Train service between Springfield and Hartford will more than double next year, but some passengers would rather see more access to Boston.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said this week that boosting service between Connecticut and Springfield would bring a major economic benefit. Some Western Massachusetts residents said the same could be true of service from here to Boston.

Daily rail service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield will more than double in May of 2018. With the opening of Springfield’s Union Station last month, travelers said this is a good time to expand service.

Lynn Chrzamowski of Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s one of the most wonderful things they’ve done. You’ve got this gorgeous bus station, it’s right in the access of downtown. If they had an easier way of getting here, you’d see much more people here.”

Budget negotiators slashed funding for a study of a high speed rail linking Springfield and Boston from the 2018 budget.

Some residents said they’re hopeful if service between Springfield and Connecticut is a success, the state will reconsider studying the East-West Rail.

“It could help people and the economy in Boston as well as here, it would make it accessible for people to come here so you could get more business. I live in Westfield, and if I could get to Boston, it would open up a lot of opportunities for me as well,” said Laura Knox of Westfield.

State Senator Eric Lesser said this month that he is confident he’ll be able to get the East-West high speed rail study back on the Governor’s desk in the future.

On weekends, a total of 13 roundtrip trains will operate between #NewHaven and #Hartford, w/ 9 of those trains continuing onto #Springfield — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) July 24, 2017