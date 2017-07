CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Exit 7 Players present an all youth production of Once upon a Mattress! Two members of the cast, Elizabeth Rodeo, who plays Lady Larkin, and Adam Wehner, who plays Sir Harry, shared more.

“Once upon a Mattress”

July 28, 29, August 4, 5 – 8pm

July 29, 30, August 5, 6 – 2pm

Exit 7 Theater

37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow

(413) 583-4301

exit7players.org