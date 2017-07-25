Senate Showdown: Healthcare vote looms

U.S. Senate prepares for vote that could pave the way for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

(NBC News) The United States Senate is preparing for a vote on the next step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as “Obamcacare.”

There are three options:

  • Repeal Obamacare now and replace it later
  • Repeal and replace it now
  • Throw in things like cheaper, leaner insurance plans to get skeptical conservatives on board.

President Trump on Monday urged Republicans in the Senate to move forward.

“It’s time. After seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare, we have a chance to now do it. They better do it,” the president said while addressing a group of Boy Scouts.

Critics say he’s unfairly throwing all the responsibility for fixing health care to Congress. So far several Republicans have expressed skepticism over the plans being offered.

One or two votes could make a difference, which is why Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with brain cancer, will return to Washington to cast a “yes” vote.

