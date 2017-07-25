Senate moves forward on healthcare debate

NBC's Blayne Alexander Published: Updated:
Vice President Pence casts tie-breaking vote opening door for possible Obamacare appeal.

(NBC News) Senator John McCain made a dramatic return to Washington Tuesday, casting a decisive vote that opens debate on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

The veteran lawmaker, who is battling brain cancer, also made a passionate plea for Congress to put aside partisanship and help the American people.

“What have we to lose by trying to work together to find those solutions?” McCain asked. “We’re not getting done much apart. I don’t think any of us feels very proud of our incapacity.”

The procedural vote allows the Senate to begin debate on a health care bill.

Lawmakers can consider three options: Repeal and replace, repeal only, or something else altogether.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2tHQQ2P

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s