Senate moves forward on healthcare debate

(NBC News) Senator John McCain made a dramatic return to Washington Tuesday, casting a decisive vote that opens debate on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

The veteran lawmaker, who is battling brain cancer, also made a passionate plea for Congress to put aside partisanship and help the American people.

“What have we to lose by trying to work together to find those solutions?” McCain asked. “We’re not getting done much apart. I don’t think any of us feels very proud of our incapacity.”

The procedural vote allows the Senate to begin debate on a health care bill.

Lawmakers can consider three options: Repeal and replace, repeal only, or something else altogether.

