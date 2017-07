HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Stafford Road in Holland is closed, after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole there.

According to the Holland Police Department, there were no injuries in the crash that happened in the area 49 Stafford Road. The pole and a transformer fell on top of the car and into the road after the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and to use Hisgen Road instead.