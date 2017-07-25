Sale of Aaron Hernandez’s house has fallen through

Published:
The outside of the North Attleborough home of Aaron Hernandez is seen here in an NBC file image from 2013.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez‘s home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through.

The Boston Herald reports that one of the late New England Patriots player’s lawyers told a probate judge on Monday that Hernandez’s estate has also been bolstered by the discovery of a 401(k) plan valued at approximately $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000. No beneficiary for either was named.

Hernandez bought the 7,100-square foot home in North Attleborough in 2012.

Hernandez’s estate is facing several wrongful death suits and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.

