Red Cross in urgent need of blood donors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors of all types. The organization said thousands of people donated after an emergency call for donations earlier this month, but their reserves are still critically low.

The organization said there were roughly 61,000 fewer blood donations in May and June than were needed.

Ana Parrelli, District Manager of the American Red Cross said, “Our goals that we have for blood is based on hospital needs, so we start to get very nervous when that supply drops down, because again we have that commitment to the patients, and we don’t ever want to find ourselves in a situation where that blood isn’t there.”

The Red Cross will be sending $5 Target e-gift cards to people who donate blood or platelets between July 26 and August 31.

#BloodEmergency! Your blood/platelet donation is needed NOW to overcome a donation shortfall & meet patient needs: https://t.co/k7rEXyCI6K pic.twitter.com/i9DFJxe7cZ — MA Red Cross Blood (@RedCrossBloodMA) July 5, 2017