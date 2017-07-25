Recipes made from the heart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What better recipes to recreate for family and friends than recipes made with love! Tinky Weisblat, with TinkyCooks.com showed us how to make Southwestern salad and a homemade hot fudge sundae sauce!

Salad Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 cup grated store cheese
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • the juice of 2 limes (about 3 tablespoons)
  • 2 garlic scapes, chopped, or 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 chipotle chili in adobo with some juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seed
  • ground pepper to taste
  • 4 cups lettuce, in small pieces
  • 2 cups lightly cooked corn kernels (grill the corn with a little olive oil if you have time; otherwise, use leftover corn)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
  • 1 avocado, cut into chunks
  • 4 scallions, chopped (use the white part and some of the green)
  • cilantro or parsley for garnish

Cooking Directions:

  • Combine the dressing ingredients in a blender.
  • Place the salad ingredients (except for the cilantro or parsley) in a large bowl, add the dressing, and toss.
  • Sprinkle the herb over all.

Hot Fudge Sundae Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup cocoa
  • 5 ounces evaporated milk (a small can) or cream
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Cooking Directions:

  • Combine the sugar and cocoa in a saucepan and heat them until they are warm to the touch.
  • When the powders are warm but not melting stir in the evaporated milk or cream.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil, and boil for 1 minute, stirring.
  • Remove the sauce from the heat, and stir in the butter and the vanilla.

 

 

 

