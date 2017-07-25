Recipes made from the heart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What better recipes to recreate for family and friends than recipes made with love! Tinky Weisblat, with TinkyCooks.com showed us how to make Southwestern salad and a homemade hot fudge sundae sauce!

Salad Ingredients:

1/2 cup grated store cheese

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

the juice of 2 limes (about 3 tablespoons)

2 garlic scapes, chopped, or 2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1/2 chipotle chili in adobo with some juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin seed

ground pepper to taste

4 cups lettuce, in small pieces

2 cups lightly cooked corn kernels (grill the corn with a little olive oil if you have time; otherwise, use leftover corn)

2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 avocado, cut into chunks

4 scallions, chopped (use the white part and some of the green)

cilantro or parsley for garnish

Cooking Directions:

Combine the dressing ingredients in a blender.

Place the salad ingredients (except for the cilantro or parsley) in a large bowl, add the dressing, and toss.

Sprinkle the herb over all.

Hot Fudge Sundae Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

5 ounces evaporated milk (a small can) or cream

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cooking Directions:

Combine the sugar and cocoa in a saucepan and heat them until they are warm to the touch.

When the powders are warm but not melting stir in the evaporated milk or cream.

Bring the mixture to a boil, and boil for 1 minute, stirring.

Remove the sauce from the heat, and stir in the butter and the vanilla.