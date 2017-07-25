Receptionist/Office Assistant

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, has an opening for a Receptionist/Office Assistant. Responsibilities include greeting visitors, answering incoming calls and providing additional administrative support for various departments. This position requires excellent communication skills and a professional manner as well as familiarity with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

HOURS:     8:30AM-5:00PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIREDMinimum of two years office experience or clerical experience is preferred, along with excellent computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.).

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5697

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

