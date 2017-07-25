WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, has an opening for a Receptionist/Office Assistant. Responsibilities include greeting visitors, answering incoming calls and providing additional administrative support for various departments. This position requires excellent communication skills and a professional manner as well as familiarity with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

HOURS: 8:30AM-5:00PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Minimum of two years office experience or clerical experience is preferred, along with excellent computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.).

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5697

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.