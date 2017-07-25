Racist graffiti spray painted on Springfield sidewalk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are confused and shocked by racist graffiti tagged on a sidewalk in their neighborhood.

Just off of 709 North Branch Parkway in Springfield, derogatory slurs are sprayed in red paint on a path that many residents walk along.

Residents said the graffiti should be removed immediately and some worry it is setting a bad example for their children.

“It makes me feel rejected in my own neighborhood,” Marcia Loving told 22News. “I think who ever is a part of this property needs to remove it.”

Residents say that they have notified personnel about the slurs, urging that it be removed, but also say nothing has been done yet to resolve this matter.