Program aims to keep students reading at grade level in the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer vacation can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a time when students lose some of the skills that they developed during the school year. That is why there is a city-wide effort in Springfield to get children to read at least 20 minutes per day during vacation.

Sally Fuller of the group Reading Success by 4th Grade told 22News that research shows doing so can keep students reading at grade-level, or even improve their skills.

Liliana Santiheo, who is participating in the Springfield Reads to Build a Better World program, told 22News that she agrees that it is helping her stay sharp.

“When I leave school, it helps me refresh my mind again to get ready for school next year, and it helps me to learn more,” Santiheo said.

Fuller told 22News that in just the first three weeks of the program, students across the city have read a total of 220,000 minutes.