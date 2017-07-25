Power outage in Springfield’s Forest Park

The outage was caused by a blown transformer

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,200 people lost power Tuesday night in Springfield’s Forest Park section.

“It was a blown transformer,” said Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland.

Lt. Rolland said the outage was reported on Orange Street, Pasadena Street and Johnson Street in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

The Eversource Energy Outage map showed 1,273 customers without power as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

22News left a message for Eversource to find out when repairs would be made and power restored.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s