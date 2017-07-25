Power outage in Springfield’s Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,200 people lost power Tuesday night in Springfield’s Forest Park section.

“It was a blown transformer,” said Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland.

Lt. Rolland said the outage was reported on Orange Street, Pasadena Street and Johnson Street in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

The Eversource Energy Outage map showed 1,273 customers without power as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

22News left a message for Eversource to find out when repairs would be made and power restored.