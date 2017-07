PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are still investigating the cause of deaths of two Pittsfield residents, found in their Harryel Street home Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said there is nothing to suggest that a third party was involved in the deaths of 53-year-old John and 39-year-old Celeste Kordana.

Autopsies to determine the cause of deaths of the two will take place Wednesday morning at the Holyoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.