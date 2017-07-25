Police say woman killed boyfriend, hid body in closet

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Brockton woman is accused of killing her boyfriend, hiding his body in a closet and telling police he died during a botched robbery.

Thirty-three-year-old Kathryn Podgurski was charged with murder Monday in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw. She was arraigned in Brockton District Court and is being held without bail.

The Plymouth district attorney says a relative of Podgurski called police Friday saying men tried to rob Podgurski and Shaw at their apartment and killed Shaw.

Police said they found Shaw’s body in a closet under clothing and kitty litter. Shaw had been stabbed and had been dead a significant period of time.

Shaw’s family had reported him missing July 17.

A lawyer for Podgurski did not immediately comment. She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24.

