PawSox officials met with Worcester city leaders

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester is stepping up its efforts to lure the Pawtucket Red Sox to the city.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that PawSox brass including chairman Larry Lucchino and vice chairman Mike Tamburro — a Worcester native — met with by City Manager Ed Augustus, Mayor Joe Petty and other officials last week to discuss a possible move.
The visit included a tour of the Canal District neighborhood adjacent to a vacant property, the site often mentioned as a possible location for a ballpark.
The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate’s lease at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket runs out in 2020 and the team wants a new ballpark.
Rhode Island officials have said they want to keep the team, but have not been able to reach a financing deal for a new stadium.
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com
