Northampton back in water ban despite recent rain

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton has imposed a new water restriction. 22News is working for you with why we’re under another water restriction, when the drought ended weeks ago.

The City of Northampton has implemented a water restriction for people who use the Northampton Public Water Supply. The City’s water supply system is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

A ban is required when the Mill River in Northampton drops below a certain level for 3 consecutive days, or when the Massachusetts Drought Task Force declares a drought advisory. But there is no drought in western Massachusetts right now.

Frank, who works in Northampton, told 22News, “It can be a little confusing I gotta feed the plants here to keep Northampton looking beautiful and I’m hoping to do that in the next coming weeks.”

Western Massachusetts is actually 3 inches higher than our yearly average rainfall total. The month of July has been very wet.

Just this month alone we have already exceeded our monthly average rainfall total getting over 4 inches of rain.

As part of Northampton’s ban on non-essential outdoor water use, you can only water your lawn or garden with a handheld hose before 9AM or after 5PM. The ban will be lifted when the Mill River rises to a certain level for 7 consecutive days.

The city will notify the public when the water restrictions have been lifted.

