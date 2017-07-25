Multiple injuries reported in Suffield crash between bus, truck

Crash happened before 6:00 a.m.

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A section of Mountain Road just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, is closed due to an early morning crash.

Multiple injuries have been reported in the crash, which Suffield police dispatcher Mayhew says was between a truck and a bus. The crash occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m.

According to Suffield police, Mountain Road is closed from North/South Stone Streets to Phelps Road.

22News will keep you updated on this incident on air and on line as more information becomes available.

