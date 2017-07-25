Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Many hospitals continue to see a large number of patients that overdose on opioids, and often, more than once.

At Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, most patients choose not to talk about treatment options or fill out an evaluation in their Emergency Department. But hospital officials say this can change in time.

“It’s true, some patients struggling with substance use disorders may not be ready in that moment to accept that referral for treatment,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Vice President of Mercy Behavioral Health Care. “But there are a lot of encouraging evidence, and practices being developed to treat those struggling with addiction.”

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has reduced the number of substance abuse of patients in their emergency department by 60 percent since last year, by following up with the patient 24 hours after being discharged.

“I’ve had good success calling people 24 to 48 hours afterwards, I think they’re more open and they realize they did almost die and maybe they will go into services,” said Carolyn Meuse, Registered Nurse and Complex Care Coordinator for the Emergency Department at Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy Medical Center refers substance abuse patients to counseling, detox centers, and agencies like CHD, that can get them on the road to recovery.

“We have recovery coaches, we have clinicians, wonderful peer-support groups, so individuals can learn from other individuals who have been through the same situations,” said Kimberly Lee, Vice President for Development at CHD.

Lee told 22News its critical for overdose patients to seek support services after leaving the hospital. She said drug addiction cannot be cured, but is treatable.