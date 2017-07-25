Massachusetts voter registration deadline ruled unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major change could transform voter registration rules in Massachusetts.

A Superior Court Judge ruled Monday that the state’s 20-day voter registration deadline is unconstitutional. The ruling comes after the ACLU filed a lawsuit, arguing the law excludes thousands of potential voters from casting their ballots.

Western New England University History Professor John Baick told 22News the state’s new early voting law helped sway the judge’s decision. “We already have an early voting law on the books which says you can register and then vote 5-days from the election. There’s technically no reason for the 20 days, except to give these officials more room,” he said.

The 20-day cutoff was originally put in place to give election officials enough time to register eligible voters. It has been a requirement since 1993, but Monday’s court ruling may make it a thing of the past.

The ruling may also mean that same day voter registration could become a possibility in Massachusetts. It’s already offered in 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Chris Paton of Chicopee told 22News, he worries that not having a cutoff could lead to voter fraud. “There has to be a cut-off, you can’t go the day of and say, “Hi, I want to vote,” there’s no way to verify all of the information,” he said.

Secretary of State William Galvin also wants a registration cutoff, his office said he plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.