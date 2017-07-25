Massachusetts court: State, local authorities can’t hold immigrants for ICE

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Supreme Judicial Court ruling on Monday could change the way law enforcement handles immigrants who may have entered the country illegally.

The Supreme Court ruled that Massachusetts court officers do not have the authority to detain people suspected to have entered the country illegally, even if ICE officials demanded it.

The decision was issued Monday in the case of a man named Sreynoun Lunn who was in state custody on unarmed robbery charges. After the charge was dismissed, he was held by Boston court officers until an immigration officer took him into federal custody.

Attorney General Maura Healey said the ruling was for the rule of law and a rejection of anti-immigrant policies. ICE has criticized the ruling, saying it weakens local law enforcement agencies’ ability to protect their communities.

The ruling could stir the immigration debate in Washington and here locally. President Donald Trump has sought stricter enforcement of border security and has denounced sanctuary cities.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin issued an executive order last week saying Greenfield police officers will not inquire as to an individual’s immigration status, unless it’s pertinent to a criminal matter or required by federal or state law.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has said he believes the city should provide a place to live for all those living in Holyoke, regardless of race or nationality.

