Local auto detailer selected for museum’s ‘elite’ Air Force One Detailing Team

SEATTLE (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts man and co-owner of a West Springfield auto detailing shop was selected to be a part of the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

Paul Frasco, of Pro and Local Detailing, traveled to Seattle this week for the 7-day detailing event.

According to a release sent to 22News, Frasco was chosen out of hundreds of detailers nationwide for a position on the team.

He and other selected team members will be detailing the first presidential jet known as Air Force One, as well as 16 other aircraft, including a WWII B-52 Stratofortress Bomber.

“When I started my detailing business, it was not a career where I expected to be detailing historical, multimillion-dollar museum treasure,” Frasco said in the release. “I am honored to be joining such an exclusive team of experienced high-end detailers and to have the opportunity to polish such an iconic piece of American aviation history.”

According to the release, the presidential jet served Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.

“There is no room for mistakes on the multi-million dollar aircraft, and I can only trust the most skilled and talented detailers like Paul to help us keep her maintained,” said Renny Doyle, leader of the detailing team.