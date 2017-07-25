Little River Road Westfield construction update

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Sewer extensions and a dedicated left turn lane are currently at the center of the Little River Road Reconstruction Project still going on in the city.

The project continues through the summer, with a number of improvements coming to the area. According to Mark Cressotti, city engineer for Westfield, these improvements will include a dedicated left turn lane on Little River Road and extension of sewers, among other items.

Cressotti said that the project will continue through the summer and the fall, with an expected shutdown during the winter months.

“Their thought is they will substantially complete the work by the end of this construction season,” he said.

The contract, according to Cressotti, is through February or March for the project to be finished, with the roughly $6.5 million in funding for the project coming from state and federal sources.

Cressotti said that the workers are currently extending sewers along Little River Road.

“They’re extending sewers down a portion of Little River Road from Shaker Road toward Violet Circle,” Cressotti said.

In addition, there are sidewalk extensions occurring in the area. Also, the entrance to Ridgecrest Drive will be improved, which will include granite curbing, stone masonry work and the installation of new signage and a guardrail, among other improvements.

Finally, Cressotti also said that dedicated turning lanes will be added and improved on Little River Road, allowing drivers to turn onto Shaker Road. According to Cressotti, this will be new to Little River Road and will improve traffic flow on the roadway.