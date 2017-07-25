Lawmakers considering Gov. Baker’s healthcare reform package

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is pushing the legislature to take action on a health care reform proposal that he says will provide affordable care access. But some residents fear it could cut their coverage.

Massachusetts has one of the highest rates of residents with health insurance in the nation. But the state continues to struggle to reign in health care costs without increasing state spending.

Governor Baker proposed a health care reform package that would move some of those costs from the state onto employers and increase access to dental coverage. The plan also lowers income eligibility for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, which concerns some lawmakers and residents.

“We think it’s unfair for the folks, particularly low-income people, to be kicked out of the MassHealth,” said State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, (D-Springfield).

The proposal could cut eligibility for more than 180,000 low-income and disabled residents.

“At a very low-incomes, we’re talking about people under the poverty level or maybe just above the level, at those low-incomes, any premium is really unaffordable,” Associate Director of Policy and Government Relations Suzanne Curry of Health Care for All told 22News.

As Governor Baker pushes the legislature to reform health care in Massachusetts, lawmakers are concerned for uncertainty of funding from the federal government.

“The revenue picture is problematic and it’s going to be problematic particularly if there’s significant changes on the federal level,” said State Rep. Joseph Wagner, (D-Chicopee).

Health care spending makes up about 40 percent of the state budget.

Governor Baker is giving the legislature two months to act on his proposal. But if the legislature doesn’t take action, there could be a $200 million hole in this year’s budget.