Job fair held at Yankee Candle in South Deerfield

Company needs seasonal help through at least the end of the year

By Published:

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle held a job fair Tuesday at their Flagship Store in South Deerfield.

Jobs available are seasonal, and are full-time or part-time; even on the weekends.

The company, one of Franklin County’s largest employers, is looking for order processors, gift assemblers, retail re-stockers, and even sales associates.

22News spoke with Brittany Bryan, assistant manager of Yankee Candle Recruitment, to find out what else they might be looking for.

“We’re looking for positive attitude, looking for a ‘can-do’ attitude, and it’s a great experience to get your foot in the door,” Bryan said.

She also told 22News that it is a good way to test out the company, and see if you like working there. Jobs will run at least until the end of the year.

