“Jeep Bright Lights” event raises money for good cause

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a taste of Christmas in July in West Springfield Tuesday night.

It was the first ever “Jeeps Bright Lights” parade all to raise money for a good cause.

The parade, included over 50 Jeeps decked out in their brightest lights and Christmas decor.

They started at Mikes Auto Service on River Street.

Then moved slowly toward Park Avenue, where the Jeeps were greeted with live music and residents were able to donate nonperishable food items to the Parish Cupboard.

“So this is going to really provide us groceries for the 150 of 160 families we service every month,” said Martha Tighe, Executive Director of the Parish Cupboard.

The Parish Cupboard plans to use the items collected when food supplies are low.

The city hopes to continue this event every year.

