BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Both lanes of the Mass Pike heading eastbound in Blandford are closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Arthur Hebb told 22News the truck jackknifed around the 30-mile marker on I-90 East.

This is in the middle of the 30-mile stretch between Exit 2 in Lee and Exit 3 in Westfield.

There is no word on any injuries or when both lanes will reopen. Stay with 22News for updates.