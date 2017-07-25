Instagram crash survivor: “I don’t blame anybody”

FRESNO, Cali. (KSEE) – A teenage driver is behind bars after allegedly live streaming herself in a car crash that killed her sister.

Los Banos California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was also drunk while driving.

The suspect’s sister who died was 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, another 14-year-old was in the backseat with her who survived the crash.

Authorities say neither of the two had on seatbelts.

“I was horrified,” said Pete Gaona, Owner of Nasty Tattoos in Los Banos.

Gaona saw the video live stream of Friday’s crash. He says it’s the talk of the town.

“To see the girl’s head split open like that and the body slinging around, I don’t know how that goes through your head to pick up your phone and post that,” said Gaona.

CHP says the incident happened on Henry Miller Avenue.

“She allowed her vehicle to drift off the road, she then corrected herself back onto the road and then again left the road in which it entered into a field and overturned ejecting her two passengers both of whom suffered injuried one fatally,” said Lt. Chuck Mosely.

Sanchez was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Mosely says no social media post is worth the possibility of taking a life.

“That in of itself should be a wake up call for anyone who believes that they can operate a vehicle while talking on their phone or videoing themselves or any other method of distraction,” said Lt. Mosely.

