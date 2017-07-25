Holyoke PD: 3 arrested after armed robbery of laundromat

The laundromat is located on South Street

By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police say the owner of a laundromat was injured after his business was robbed Sunday night.

According to the police department’s official Facebook page, officers were called to the Laundromagic on South Street Sunday for a report of an armed robbery. When they got there, they set up a perimeter to search for the suspect who had run away.

Holyoke police say they arrested three people, and that a Massachusetts State Police K-9 team apprehended another person as well, but it’s unclear whether they were involved.

The owner of the laundry mat had been cut several times during the alleged robbery.

22News has put in a call to Holyoke Police for more information about the three people who were arrested. We’ll bring you any new information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s