Holyoke PD: 3 arrested after armed robbery of laundromat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police say the owner of a laundromat was injured after his business was robbed Sunday night.

According to the police department’s official Facebook page, officers were called to the Laundromagic on South Street Sunday for a report of an armed robbery. When they got there, they set up a perimeter to search for the suspect who had run away.

Holyoke police say they arrested three people, and that a Massachusetts State Police K-9 team apprehended another person as well, but it’s unclear whether they were involved.

The owner of the laundry mat had been cut several times during the alleged robbery.

22News has put in a call to Holyoke Police for more information about the three people who were arrested. We’ll bring you any new information as it becomes available.