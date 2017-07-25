Holyoke man charged with possession and distribution of cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested and charged in federal court on Tuesday, with one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that 43-year-old Raul Ramos possessed and distributed cocaine on November 8, 2016.

The charges come as a result of a federal, state and local investigation into drug trafficking in Springfield and Holyoke.

Ramos will face up to 30 years in prison, a minimum of six years of supervised release and a fine of $2 million, if convicted.