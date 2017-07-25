Holyoke loading dock crash driver died, 2 others arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 23-year-old Holyoke man who was critically injured in a one car crash late Friday night has died, and two others are under arrest, according to Holyoke Police.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News the mans Nissan Altima slammed into a loading dock behind the old Shop Rite building late Friday.

“He had to be speeding,” Lt. Albert said. “The car was totaled.”

Lt. Albert said an acquaintance brought the victim to Holyoke Medical Center at about 11:00 p.m. Friday, which was how police became aware of the incident.

Lt Albert told 22News there have been two arrests incident to the deadly crash. Police arrested a 38 year old Chicopee man early Saturday morning, and a 31-year-old Springfield woman late Monday afternoon.

“The have both been charged with Obstruction of Justice,” Lt Albert said. He did not elaborate on what led to the suspects’ arrests.

Albert said this is an “Active investigation” involving Holyoke Police Detectives, State police Crime Scene Services and State police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Albert said the investigation was being hampered by the fact that “we don’t have someone credible talking to us… the witnesses aren’t cooperating.”