Environmental police called due to bear in Chicopee tree

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have notified the Massachusetts Environmental Police, a patrolling officer noticed a 200 pound bear up in a tree.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the bear is up in the tree outside 693 Burnett Road. This neighborhood has seen multiple bear sightings in recent months.

Wilk said that though they have notified the environmental police, it is likely that the bear will just climb down the tree and return to the woods. Meanwhile, they are encouraging people to stay away.

“There is a possibility that there are three different bears, so you do not want to be at the base of the tree staring at this guy, and have his family come up and surprise you from behind. So please, avoid the bears, if you do not bother them, they will not bother you,” Wilk wrote on the department’s official Facebook page. “Even though they are adorable and cute, they are still wild animals.”

