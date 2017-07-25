Eating while driving increases the risk of traffic accidents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eating while operating a motor vehicle could be just as dangerous as texting while driving.

Eating while driving requires an operator to take their hands off the wheel at some point, shifting their vision and focus from the road to what they are trying to unwrap or pick up, to eat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that eating while driving increases your chance of getting into an accident by 80 percent.

In addition to that, roughly 65 percent of near-miss crashes are caused by preoccupied drivers who are eating.

Chicopee resident Joanne Beach told 22News that it’s something that she thinks about.

“You’re gonna eat, your’re gonna choke,” Beach said. “You’re gonna kill yourself and then you’re gonna crash into someone and hurt them too.”

The NHTSA states that some of the most dangerous foods to eat while driving include: chocolate, soft drinks, powdered doughnuts, hamburgers, tacos and hot beverages.